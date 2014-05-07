Belgians face toughest tax burden in EU

Belgians are the highest taxed workers in the EU and will have to wait until August before they can pay off the taxman, according to research published on Tuesday (6 May).

The study by New Direction, a conservative think tank in Brussels, has calculated each EU country’s Tax Liberation Day - the calendar day on which a worker has paid off his tax burden and his wages start going into his own pocket.

They did it by calculating a “real tax rate” which includes income tax, employee p...