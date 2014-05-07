Ad
euobserver
Belgium has the highest tax rate on labour in the EU according to research. (Photo: Alan Cleaver)

Belgians face toughest tax burden in EU

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Belgians are the highest taxed workers in the EU and will have to wait until August before they can pay off the taxman, according to research published on Tuesday (6 May).

The study by New Direction, a conservative think tank in Brussels, has calculated each EU country’s Tax Liberation Day - the calendar day on which a worker has paid off his tax burden and his wages start going into his own pocket.

They did it by calculating a “real tax rate” which includes income tax, employee p...

EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Attack on labour: The Belgian showcase
