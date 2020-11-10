Ad
With Joe Biden as US president-elect, does the French concept of 'strategic autonomy' for the EU still hold water? (Photo: Helena Malikova)

Europe on a power trip

by EU Scream, Brussels,

"Strategic autonomy" has become the mantra for European Union officials.

It started as a broadly French idea: that Europe needs sufficient military power to promote peace and security independent of the US.

Nowadays the term also includes the power in trade and technology that Europe needs to avoid getting squeezed by China and America.

But with Joe Biden as US president-ele...

