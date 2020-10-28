Confusion over Frontex's Greek pushback investigation

The EU's border agency Frontex doesn't yet know how it will conduct its own internal inquiry into alleged 'pushbacks' of potential asylum seekers off the Greek coast.

"I'm afraid it's too early to discuss the details," a spokesperson at the Warsaw-based agency told EUobserver on Tuesday (27 October).

The comment follows an announcement that Frontex had launched an internal inquiry, based on recent media reports that staff under its aegis helped prevent potential asylum seekers fro...