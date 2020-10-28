Ad
euobserver
Frontex officers in Greece in 2019 as part of its joint-operation Poseidon. The Warsaw-based border agency has seen its budget and staff rocket in recent years (Photo: Frontex)

Confusion over Frontex's Greek pushback investigation

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU's border agency Frontex doesn't yet know how it will conduct its own internal inquiry into alleged 'pushbacks' of potential asylum seekers off the Greek coast.

"I'm afraid it's too early to discuss the details," a spokesperson at the Warsaw-based agency told EUobserver on Tuesday (27 October).

The comment follows an announcement that Frontex had launched an internal inquiry, based on recent media reports that staff under its aegis helped prevent potential asylum seekers fro...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Frontex set to help Balkan states deport migrants
'Inhumane' Frontex forced returns going unreported
Frontex refuses to investigate pushbacks, despite EU demand
Frontex officers in Greece in 2019 as part of its joint-operation Poseidon. The Warsaw-based border agency has seen its budget and staff rocket in recent years (Photo: Frontex)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections