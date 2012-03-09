Ashton to spend €15mn on private security firms

Catherine Ashton's External Action Service (EEAS) is to spend €15 million on private security firms this year as part of broader efforts to protect diplomats overseas.

The money is to cover "fully integrated security services" at its outposts in Beirut, Benghazi, Islamabad, Jerusalem, Kabul, Port-au-Prince, Riyadh, Sanaa and Tripoli.

It will spend €35 million more on hiring day-to-day security guards for the rest of its 136 foreign delegations. Some other places are also classed ...