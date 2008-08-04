Ad
euobserver
The Beijing Olympics have been surrounded by controversy over human rights issues (Photo: Reporters Without Borders)

EU parliament chief calls for Olympics protest

by Honor Mahony,

European Parliament President Hans-Gert Poettering has called on athletes taking part in the Beijing Olympics to protest against the human rights situation in Tibet.

In an article in German newspaper Bild am Sonntag on Sunday (3 August), the centre-right politician said that love of sports should not be an excuse to overlook human rights issues.

"I would like to encourage the athletes, men and women, to look at things as they are, and not to turn away. Each athlete can, in their o...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Related articles

MEPs urge boycott of Olympic opening ceremony
Mandelson warns against Olympic boycott 'grandstanding'
The Beijing Olympics have been surrounded by controversy over human rights issues (Photo: Reporters Without Borders)

Tags

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections