Ad
euobserver
Trade commissioner Mandelson has warned against 'direct confrontation' with China (Photo: Wikipedia)

Mandelson warns against Olympic boycott 'grandstanding'

EU & the World
by Leigh Phillips,

EU trade commissioner Peter Mandelson has attacked those suggesting a boycott of the Olympics over the Chinese government's crackdown in Tibet as engaging in "grandstanding and gestures" and warned against damaging the relationship Europe has with China.

"What frightens me is the relationship breaking down,'' he said in a television interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday (15 April). "Our influence is going to be exercised more effectively by talking, rather than going in for grandstanding ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Trade commissioner Mandelson has warned against 'direct confrontation' with China (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections