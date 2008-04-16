Mandelson warns against Olympic boycott 'grandstanding'

EU trade commissioner Peter Mandelson has attacked those suggesting a boycott of the Olympics over the Chinese government's crackdown in Tibet as engaging in "grandstanding and gestures" and warned against damaging the relationship Europe has with China.

"What frightens me is the relationship breaking down,'' he said in a television interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday (15 April). "Our influence is going to be exercised more effectively by talking, rather than going in for grandstanding ...