Countries deliberately cooking the books can be fined 0.2 percent of their GDP (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Spain faces fine over false statistics

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Spain became the first casualty of beefed up EU rules on statistics after the European Commission Thursday (7 April) recommended the country be fined €19 million for misreporting of deficit data by the region of Valencia.

"Sound fiscal policy is a fundamental precondition for economic growth and stability. We have learned this lesson the hard way in the last years," said EU commissioner Marianne Thyssen, in charge of statistical agency Eurostat.

The EU investigation found that Val...

Valencia faces EU probe over dodgy statistics
