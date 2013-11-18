EU 'civilian' mission training paramilitaries in Libya

The EU's "civilian" border mission in Libya is in fact training paramilitary forces, amid a wider European and US effort to stop Libya becoming a "failed state."

According to an internal EU paper - a blueprint for the border mission, Eubam Libya, dated 18 April and seen by EUobserver - its "main effort" is to build up the "operational level" of Libya's "Border Guards (BG)" and "Naval Coast Guard (NCG)."

Both units are part of Libya's defence ministry.

The BG, a gendarmerie o...