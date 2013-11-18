Ad
Libyan man holds composite flag showing countries which helped topple Gaddafi (Photo: AslanMedia)

EU 'civilian' mission training paramilitaries in Libya

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU's "civilian" border mission in Libya is in fact training paramilitary forces, amid a wider European and US effort to stop Libya becoming a "failed state."

According to an internal EU paper - a blueprint for the border mission, Eubam Libya, dated 18 April and seen by EUobserver - its "main effort" is to build up the "operational level" of Libya's "Border Guards (BG)" and "Naval Coast Guard (NCG)."

Both units are part of Libya's defence ministry.

The BG, a gendarmerie o...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

