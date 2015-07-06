Ad
euobserver
A rash of meetings will take place between now and Tuesday evening to discuss Greece (Photo: YoungJ523)

European Commission takes hard line on Greece

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The European Commission has presented a bleak picture of the likely political and financial follow-up to Greece's No referendum, refusing to say that the county will remain in the eurozone and indicating that the limited debt relief offer that was on the table prior to the referendum is now gone.

Speaking less than 24 hours after Greeks rejected the creditors' bailout terms, euro commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis made it clear that the referendum result was largely irrelevant as the same ...

Greece says No to creditors
euobserver

