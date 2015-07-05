Ad
Around 60% of Greek voters followed PM Tsipras' call for a No vote (Photo: Eric Maurice)

Greece says No to creditors

by Eric Maurice, ATHENS,

Around 60 percent of Greek voters said No Sunday (5 July) to the reforms asked by the country's international creditors, according to results after half of the vote were counted.

The electoral map of Greece was uniformly orange, the colour of the Oxi (No) campaign, showing an homogeneous trend throughout the country.

By voting No with a wider margin than the latest polls predicted, Greek voters defied EU warnings that a No would be considered a rejection of the euro and Europe.

