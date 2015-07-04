Yes or No: The consequences will be dire

Yes or No: The consequences of Greece's referendum are going to be dire.

The problem with the referendum question is nobody knows exactly what either result will mean which is why it has been so divisive for Greek society.

The Yes voters are answering a question that has to do with the euro and the EU. Do you want to remain in the club? Yes or no? Within the eurozone or not?

They are also distrustful of the current government and hope to usher in a new one, given that bot...