Greeks set for razor-edge referendum

The latest polls show the result of Sunday's (5 July) referendum will be very close, amid uncertainties over the conditions in which the vote will take place.

It is the first time Greece is holding a referendum since a vote to uphold the Republic after the fall of the military junta in 1974.

The referendum on bailout reforms proposed by Greece's creditors will take place only eight days after it was called, in a country that just defaulted on a payment to the International Monetar...