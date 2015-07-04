'It's Greeks against Greeks'

It was a tale of two Greeces on Friday night (3 July) as tens of thousands took to the streets of Athens for the last evening of campaigning ahead of Sunday's referendum on bailout reforms.

At two different rallies, people expressed what they believe is right for the country.

In a calm and orderly manner in front of the ancient marble Panathenaic Stadium for the Yes. In a chaotic and passionate manner on Syntagma Square at the foot of the Greek Parliament for the No.

At fac...