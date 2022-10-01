Editor's weekly digest: A week of leaks

Insiders probably already know the Brussels media ecosystem thrives on leaks — and boy, is Brussels a leaky place.

I could hardly contain my excitement when I got to read my first leaked EU policy document a few weeks ago. How naive I was.

Turns out, internal EU Commission documents more often than not find their way into journalists' hands, either because any journalist worth their salt knows someone with access to them, or because they're purposely sent over.

Reasons diff...