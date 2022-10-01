Ad
euobserver

Editor's weekly digest: A week of leaks

Editor's Digest
by Alejandro Tauber, Amsterdam,

Insiders probably already know the Brussels media ecosystem thrives on leaks — and boy, is Brussels a leaky place.

I could hardly contain my excitement when I got to read my first leaked EU policy document a few weeks ago. How naive I was.

Turns out, internal EU Commission documents more often than not find their way into journalists' hands, either because any journalist worth their salt knows someone with access to them, or because they're purposely sent over.

Reasons diff...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Editor's Digest

Author Bio

Alejandro Tauber is Publisher of EUobserver. He is Ecuadorian, German, and American, but lives in Amsterdam. His background is in tech and science reporting, and was previously editor at VICE's Motherboard and publisher of TNW.

Related articles

Two elections and 'Macron's club' in focus Next WEEK
Netherlands tops EU social safety net for the poor
Deregulation of new GMO crops: science or business?
How US tech giants play EU states off against each other

Tags

Editor's Digest

Author Bio

Alejandro Tauber is Publisher of EUobserver. He is Ecuadorian, German, and American, but lives in Amsterdam. His background is in tech and science reporting, and was previously editor at VICE's Motherboard and publisher of TNW.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections