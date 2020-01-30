Ad
euobserver
Many thousands are reported to have been killed by the Philippines government's anti-drugs campaign, with Amnesty International describing it as a "large-scale murdering enterprise" (Photo: mansunides)

Spotlight on Pakistan and Philippines in EU trade report

EU & the World
EU Political
Green Economy
Opinion
by Ciaran O’Reilly, Berlin,

Since 2005, the EU has implemented a scheme in which low and lower-middle income countries may receive preferential trade conditions in exchange for ratification and implementation of 27 conventions on human and labour rights, environmental protection and good governance.

This Generalised Scheme of Preference Plus (GSP+) has had some real benefits, both economically and ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalGreen EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Ciaran O’Reilly is GSP+ Global programme manager at Democracy Reporting International (DRI) in Berlin.

DRI has been supporting and empowering civil society in GSP+ countries to monitor rights and support reforms that are needed for beneficiary countries to meet their commitment under the scheme. These efforts have been funded by the European Union since 2017.

Related articles

Making EU trade deals work for citizens
Pakistani schoolgirl wins EU rights prize
Zahradil 'conflict of interest' over EU-Vietnam trade deal
Many thousands are reported to have been killed by the Philippines government's anti-drugs campaign, with Amnesty International describing it as a "large-scale murdering enterprise" (Photo: mansunides)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalGreen EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Ciaran O’Reilly is GSP+ Global programme manager at Democracy Reporting International (DRI) in Berlin.

DRI has been supporting and empowering civil society in GSP+ countries to monitor rights and support reforms that are needed for beneficiary countries to meet their commitment under the scheme. These efforts have been funded by the European Union since 2017.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections