Dutch leader to extend 10-year rule

Dutch centre-right prime minister Mark Rutte is poised to extend his 10-year rule after elections on Wednesday (17 March), in which new liberal and far-right faces also gained.

"The voters of the Netherlands have given my party an overwhelming vote of confidence," Rutte said in parliament in The Hague after exit polls came in.

"Not everything has gone well in the last 10 years ... But of course the main issue also on the table for the next years is how to rebuild the country goi...