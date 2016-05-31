Ad
euobserver
Germany's Tuv Süd is one of Europe's companies that carry out tests. Countries are required to assess the companies, but the commission has never requested the reports (Photo: TÜV SÜD)

EU never used power to scrutinise car-testing labs

Dieselgate
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Commission wants new powers to oversee the way new cars are approved before they are sold, but it has never used a key scrutinising power it has had for more than eight years, the EUobserver has learned.

Under current rules, the commission can ask a member state to submit assessments of the test facilities that carry out certification tasks including emissions testing.

But this website learned from a freedom of information request that the commission has never asked ...

Dieselgate

