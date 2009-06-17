EU opens case against Germany over farm aid

The European Commission on Tuesday decided to take legal action against Germany after the southern region of Bavaria refused to disclose the names of EU farm aid beneficiaries, as required by the bloc's regulations.
Germany already missed a deadline on 30 April, when all member states were required to publish online the details of those receiving EU farm subsidies. While the federal government did publish the data available to them on Tuesday, the state of Bavaria – home to a number of ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here