Germany has confirmed it is pulling out of a planned French-German internet search engine deisgned to compete with US giant Google and is setting up its own German version.

The French-German service – named Quaero, Latin for I seek - was created in 2005 to give European users a more local search medium for video and audio content.

French President Jacques Chirac and former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder officially introduced Quaero in April that year and in...