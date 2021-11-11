Ad
euobserver
EU Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager last year proposed overhauling tech rules to create a level playing field for rivals (Photo: European Commission)

Google loses price-comparison case, emboldening EU regulators

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Google lost a crucial appeal case on Wednesday (10 November) at the EU's general court, against a €2.42bn anti-competition fine - in a major boost for EU Commission vice-president Margarethe Vestager's efforts to rein in 'Big Tech'.

The EU regulator fined the world's most popular internet search engine back in 2017, over Google's use of its own price-comparison shopping service to gain an unfair advantage over smaller European rivals.

Google was displaying its own service promine...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

EU Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager last year proposed overhauling tech rules to create a level playing field for rivals (Photo: European Commission)

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan

