Google loses price-comparison case, emboldening EU regulators

Google lost a crucial appeal case on Wednesday (10 November) at the EU's general court, against a €2.42bn anti-competition fine - in a major boost for EU Commission vice-president Margarethe Vestager's efforts to rein in 'Big Tech'.
The EU regulator fined the world's most popular internet search engine back in 2017, over Google's use of its own price-comparison shopping service to gain an unfair advantage over smaller European rivals.
Google was displaying its own service promine...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
