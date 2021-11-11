Google loses price-comparison case, emboldening EU regulators

Google lost a crucial appeal case on Wednesday (10 November) at the EU's general court, against a €2.42bn anti-competition fine - in a major boost for EU Commission vice-president Margarethe Vestager's efforts to rein in 'Big Tech'.

The EU regulator fined the world's most popular internet search engine back in 2017, over Google's use of its own price-comparison shopping service to gain an unfair advantage over smaller European rivals.

Google was displaying its own service promine...