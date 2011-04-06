Ad
euobserver
MEPs said the annual budget was the incorrect way to scrap business class travel (Photo: Matt Blaze)

MEPs opt to keep their business class flights

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

MEPs have said parliament's budget should be increased by 2.3 percent next year, at the same time rejecting a proposal for euro-deputies to take more economy class flights in future.

Plans for the 2012 funding increase, contained in a report by centre-right MEP José Manuel Fernandes, were adopted on Wednesday (6 April) by 479 votes to 176, with 23 abstentions. The hike was earlier supported by parliament's budget committee, and comes despite a call for more modest one percent rise from...

MEPs ignore commission on 2012 budget increase
euobserver

