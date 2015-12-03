Ad
euobserver
Cigarettes seized at the Ukraine-Polish border in October 2011. EU member states reported that they seized 4.5 billion cigarettes in 2005, and 3.1 billion in 2013. (Photo: European Commission)

Scant evidence EU tobacco deal curbed smuggling

Investigations
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Michaele Schreyer was in the last months of her mandate as European commissioner for budgetary affairs when in July 2004 the European Union signed an agreement with tobacco multinational Philip Morris International (PMI).

She did not mince words when she assessed the deal.

“We have concluded an agreement with PMI, which is quite unique in its scope and I am not afraid to use the term ‘landmark’ agreement here," she

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Investigations

Related articles

EU smoke & mirrors
Cigarettes seized at the Ukraine-Polish border in October 2011. EU member states reported that they seized 4.5 billion cigarettes in 2005, and 3.1 billion in 2013. (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Investigations
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections