Economic recovery slow and painful, EU's Rehn says

The EU economy will remain flat in 2013, EU economic affairs commissioner Olli Rehn said on Tuesday (5 November), as he downgraded the bloc's growth forecasts for 2014 and 2015.

Although the EU economy grew by 0.3 percent in the second quarter of 2013, offsetting an identical decline between January and March, the commission is not expecting any further growth in the remaining six months of the year.

Meanwhile, the eurozone's GDP is to contract by 0.4 percent in 2013 and remain ...