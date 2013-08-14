Ad
euobserver
Rehn: Eurozone figures "encouraging" (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Eurozone recovering faster than expected

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The eurozone economy has moved out of recession, according to unexpectedly strong data published on Wednesday (14 August) by Eurostat, the EU's statistical agency.

Economic output rose by 0.3 percent across both the euro area and the EU28 during the second quarter of 2013, compared with the previous quarter.

Surprisingly, it was Portugal which, despite recent social unrest and political turmoil over its bailout programme, saw the biggest jump in growth, with its economy growing...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Rehn: Eurozone figures "encouraging" (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

