Italian leader criticises Greek bailout terms

Greece's international lenders approved the latest tranche of its bailout money Monday (29 July) amid criticism that the reform programme Athens is expected to do in return has "worsened the crisis."

Greece is to get €5.7 billion in total from the International Monetary Fund, the eurozone bailout fund (EFSF) and eurozone central banks.

The bailout payout came after weeks of negotiations, particularly on how Athens should slash thousands of public sector jobs, a move that has cause...