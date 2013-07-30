Ad
euobserver
Enrico Letta - concerned about the EU elections next year (Photo: Bellabona Foto)

Italian leader criticises Greek bailout terms

Green Economy
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Greece's international lenders approved the latest tranche of its bailout money Monday (29 July) amid criticism that the reform programme Athens is expected to do in return has "worsened the crisis."

Greece is to get €5.7 billion in total from the International Monetary Fund, the eurozone bailout fund (EFSF) and eurozone central banks.

The bailout payout came after weeks of negotiations, particularly on how Athens should slash thousands of public sector jobs, a move that has cause...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

German finance minister visits angry Greece
Enrico Letta - concerned about the EU elections next year (Photo: Bellabona Foto)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections