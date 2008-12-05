Dalai Lama urges EU to get involved in Tibet dispute

The Dalai Lama, the Buddhist icon and Tibetan exile, told MEPs in Brussels on Thursday (4 December) that Tibet was poorer before Chinese rule and that the 6 million Tibetans welcomed the modernisation of their society.

"Ours is not a separatist movement. It is in our own interest to remain in a big nation like China," he said. "We are not 'splittists'," the 73 year-old monk said in the European Parliament's plenary hall.

The Dalai Lama, or Mr Tenzin Gyatso, is on a European tour...