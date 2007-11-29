Ad
euobserver
The planned force still lacks ten helicopters (Photo: SHAPE)

EU deployment in Chad delayed

by Elitsa Vucheva,

The deployment of EU troops in Chad will be delayed due to "air transport" problems, a spokesperson for the European Union Force (EUFOR) has said.

"I cannot imagine that this mission will start before Christmas" given the "air transport" problems, Dan Harvey, spokesperson of the EU's operation commander for Chad, told Austrian daily Kurier on Thursday (29 November).

An Austrian defence ministry spokesperson added that sanitary and medical issues are still to be solved as well, and...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The planned force still lacks ten helicopters (Photo: SHAPE)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections