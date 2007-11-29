EU deployment in Chad delayed

The deployment of EU troops in Chad will be delayed due to "air transport" problems, a spokesperson for the European Union Force (EUFOR) has said.

"I cannot imagine that this mission will start before Christmas" given the "air transport" problems, Dan Harvey, spokesperson of the EU's operation commander for Chad, told Austrian daily Kurier on Thursday (29 November).

An Austrian defence ministry spokesperson added that sanitary and medical issues are still to be solved as well, and...