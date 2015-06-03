Ad
euobserver
Governments suggest abolishing roaming by 15 June 2018 (Photo: Matthew Kenwrick)

EU states and MEPs in deadlock on roaming, internet rules

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

European telecoms ministers will sit down for breakfast next Friday (12 June) to discuss the deadlock in negotiations with the European Parliament on roaming surcharges and new rules on an open internet.

The topic has been added to the agenda after representatives of national governments and MEPs on Tuesday (2 June) failed to conclude talks in Brussels. The ministers will be joined by digital commissioner Guenther Oettinger.

The two sides are still far from agreeing on a date by w...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Related articles

EU countries to break promise on roaming surcharges
EU debates adequacy of 10 MB 'holiday data'
National plans on roaming are 'a joke', EU says
Governments suggest abolishing roaming by 15 June 2018 (Photo: Matthew Kenwrick)

Tags

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections