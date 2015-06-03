Europe football chiefs welcome Blatter exit

European football chiefs have welcomed the resignation of Fifa boss Sepp Blatter, but they need to do some soul searching over their role in his recent reappointment.

“It was a difficult decision, a brave decision, and the right decision”, said Michel Platini, president of the European football association, Uefa, on Tuesday (2 June).

He spoke after Blatter, earlier the same day, said he’d stand down as president of the world football association, Fifa.

“While I have a mandat...