EIB warns of €10bn investment gap in AI and blockchain

The EU is falling behind the US and China in artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technologies, partly due to an annual investment shortfall of up to €10bn, the European Investment Bank (EIB) has found.
In a report, published on Tuesday (1 June), the EU bank said that the US and China together account for 80 percent of the €25bn of annual equity investm...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
