Ad
euobserver
The US and China account for 80 percent of the €25bn of annual equity investment in AI and blockchain (Photo: BeatingBetting.co.uk)

EIB warns of €10bn investment gap in AI and blockchain

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The EU is falling behind the US and China in artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technologies, partly due to an annual investment shortfall of up to €10bn, the European Investment Bank (EIB) has found.

In a report, published on Tuesday (1 June), the EU bank said that the US and China together account for 80 percent of the €25bn of annual equity investm...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

EU Commission sticks to €20bn AI target, despite Covid
EU seeks global AI leadership with new rules
EU vs US tech agenda under Biden
EU's AI military strategy poses 'threat to Europeans'
The US and China account for 80 percent of the €25bn of annual equity investment in AI and blockchain (Photo: BeatingBetting.co.uk)

Tags

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections