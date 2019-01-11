EU and Romanian leaders quarrel at presidency launch

EU and Romanian leaders exchanged political warnings at the official launch ceremony of Romania's six-month EU presidency in Bucharest on Thursday (11 January).

The barbed exchange arose amid concerns over the Romanian government's plan to overhaul the judiciary.

EU Council president Donald Tusk warned his hosts not to diverge from EU rules.

"To those in the European Union who might think that playing outside the agreed rules and cutting corners means strength, I say: 'You...