Romania's PM Dancila welcomes EU council head Tusk at the presidency's official launch ceremony (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU and Romanian leaders quarrel at presidency launch

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU and Romanian leaders exchanged political warnings at the official launch ceremony of Romania's six-month EU presidency in Bucharest on Thursday (11 January).

The barbed exchange arose amid concerns over the Romanian government's plan to overhaul the judiciary.

EU Council president Donald Tusk warned his hosts not to diverge from EU rules.

"To those in the European Union who might think that playing outside the agreed rules and cutting corners means strength, I say: 'You...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Romania's PM Dancila welcomes EU council head Tusk at the presidency's official launch ceremony (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU Political

