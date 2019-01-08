Ad
euobserver
More than 5,500 arrests in France in the past eight weeks (Photo: Olivier Ortelpa)

Italian leaders get behind French yellow vest revolt

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Italy's populist rulers have lent vocal and technological support to the yellow vest movement after eight weeks of riots in France.

"I support honest citizens who protest against a president who governs against his own people," Italian deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini said on Monday (7 January), referring to French president Emmanuel Macron.

"Yellow vests, do not weaken!", Luigi di Maio, Italy's other deputy prime minister, added.

Di Maio, from the Five Star Movement ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Italy and Poland in talks on anti-EU league
Italy's M5S to unveil new EU group in January
France 'shocked' by Poland's 'sick man' attack on Macron
More than 5,500 arrests in France in the past eight weeks (Photo: Olivier Ortelpa)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections