Bulgaria's new minister in charge of EU funds (Photo: Vesselin Borishev)

Bulgaria appoints minister to spur use of EU funds

by Vesselin Zhelev,

Facing tough economic challenges, Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boiko Borisov has reshuffled his government to re-introduce the position of a minister on European funds, which he had scrapped upon taking office seven months ago.

Parliament voted 130-56 on Thursday (18 March) to elect Tomislav Donchev, previously the mayor of the town of Gabrovo, to the post. Mr. Donchev, 36, a philosopher, is expected to spur the use of €11 billion in EU aid slated for Bulgaria until 2013.

