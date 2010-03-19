Bulgaria appoints minister to spur use of EU funds

Facing tough economic challenges, Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boiko Borisov has reshuffled his government to re-introduce the position of a minister on European funds, which he had scrapped upon taking office seven months ago.

Parliament voted 130-56 on Thursday (18 March) to elect Tomislav Donchev, previously the mayor of the town of Gabrovo, to the post. Mr. Donchev, 36, a philosopher, is expected to spur the use of €11 billion in EU aid slated for Bulgaria until 2013.

The new EU ...