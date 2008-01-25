Ad
euobserver

Football good for European integration, says Platini

by Teresa Küchler,

UEFA president and former French football star Michel Platini has made a passionate plea for preserving the exclusivity of football and sport across EU regulations, arguing the game is a vital cog in the process of social and cultural integration across the continent.

Addressing the parliamentary assembly of the Council of Europe, the Strasbourg-based 47-member human rights body, on Thursday (24 January), Mr Platini urged legislators to respect the specific nature of European sport and ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Related articles

Olympic chief warns EU against powers over sport
Brussels' first-ever move into sport area set to spark controversy
Hooligans should not be able to travel freely, Frattini says

Tags

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections