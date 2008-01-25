Football good for European integration, says Platini

UEFA president and former French football star Michel Platini has made a passionate plea for preserving the exclusivity of football and sport across EU regulations, arguing the game is a vital cog in the process of social and cultural integration across the continent.
Addressing the parliamentary assembly of the Council of Europe, the Strasbourg-based 47-member human rights body, on Thursday (24 January), Mr Platini urged legislators to respect the specific nature of European sport and ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here