euobserver
Out of some 900 mines in DRC, 18 are certified (Photo: Fairphone)

MEPs adopt binding rules on conflict minerals

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Parliament on Wednesday (20 May) unexpectedly backed new rules obliging EU companies to ensure the minerals they use in their products are from certified mines.

Belgian liberal Louis Michel has been credited with swaying the vote, which is hoped to help end the practice of 'conflict minerals'.

With their vote for a mandatory system, the MEPs go directly against the European Commission and the MEP who had been rapporteur on the file. Trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstr...

MEPs subject to fierce lobbying on conflict materials
MEPs urged to adopt binding rules on conflict minerals
Tags

