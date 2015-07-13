Ad
euobserver
Merkel 'did not have the impression' the EU is now a 'German Europe' (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Greece capitulates at EU summit

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

A Greek exit from the eurozone has been avoided after a weekend of tough talks, but the political cost of arriving at a deal is likely to be felt for years to come.

After 18 hours of negotiations, culimnating six months of wider talks, euro leaders emerged bleary-eyed on Monday morning (13 July) to announce a deal that will, eventually, see Greece get a new bailout if it takes painful reforms and if it agrees to intense scrutiny at every step of the way.

The immediate result was s...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Related articles

Euro leaders signal breakthrough on Greece
Merkel 'did not have the impression' the EU is now a 'German Europe' (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Tags

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections