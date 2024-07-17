Ad
The ECJ ruling is a setback for EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen who was personally involved in brokering Covid-19 vaccine contracts. (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Commission wrong not to publish Covid vaccine deals, rules EU top court

by Benjamin Fox,

The European Commission was wrong not to give sufficient public access to agreements made on Covid-19 vaccines, the EU’s top court has ruled, in a setback ahead of the re-election of Ursula von der Leyen as the new EU Commission president. 

In a ruling on Wednesday (17 July),

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

MEPs sue EU commission for Covid contract transparency
EU vaccine transparency: a shot in the dark
