Emergency euro summit called on Greek No

Euro leaders will gather Tuesday (7 July) evening in Brussels for an emergency summit to discuss next steps two days after Greeks plunged their country, and the wider eurozone, into political uncertainty by voting to reject creditors' bailout proposals.

Reacting to the vote, which saw around 61 percent say No, Greek leader Alexis Tsipras said his compatriots had made a "historic and brave choice" and showed they want a "Europe of solidarity and democracy".

He also said the questio...