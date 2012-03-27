Education used as weapon against young people in Belarus

Anastasia Shuleika was expelled from Belarus State University on 14 February for speaking out against President Alexander Lukashenko.

The rector of the university is Sergei Vladimirovich Ablameiko. His name is one of 208 officials banned from traveling into the EU. He allegedly gave her name to the KGB, who took care of the rest.

Shuleika's story is far from unique. Since 2006, around 700 university students have shared a similar fate. Some have ended up in jail.

The youth...