euobserver
France built two Mistral helicopter carriers for Russia. (Photo: Rama)

Hollande moots cancellation of warships deal

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

French president Francois Hollande suggested Wednesday (22 April) that France might not deliver its mistral warships to Russia but refund Moscow instead.

"On the Mistrals, all options will be addressed. At the moment, as I have said, the Mistral delivery is not possible in the current context," Hollande said at a press conference in Paris with Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko.

Hollande is due to meet Russian president Vladimir Putin on Friday in Yerevan, where they will attend...

France to sell Mistral warships to EU
France halts Russia warship deal, as Nato leaders meet
