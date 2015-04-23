Hollande moots cancellation of warships deal

French president Francois Hollande suggested Wednesday (22 April) that France might not deliver its mistral warships to Russia but refund Moscow instead.

"On the Mistrals, all options will be addressed. At the moment, as I have said, the Mistral delivery is not possible in the current context," Hollande said at a press conference in Paris with Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko.

Hollande is due to meet Russian president Vladimir Putin on Friday in Yerevan, where they will attend...