Lithuania and Poland complicit in Belarus crackdown

A cell in a top security penal colony in eastern Belarus is now home to human rights defender Ales Bialistki, a man whose relentless pursuit of freedom for his fellow citizens is costing him four and a half years' hard labour.
Bialistki was transferred to the Babruisk labour camp in February following a trial which made a mockery of justice.
He is forced to build wooden boxes, while his Minsk-based human rights organisation, Viasna, struggles to provide badly needed services for...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
