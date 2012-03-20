Ad
euobserver
Relative pleads for access to prisoners in winter last year (Photo: EPA)

Lithuania and Poland complicit in Belarus crackdown

Belarus
by Nikolaj Nielsen, MINSK,

A cell in a top security penal colony in eastern Belarus is now home to human rights defender Ales Bialistki, a man whose relentless pursuit of freedom for his fellow citizens is costing him four and a half years' hard labour.

Bialistki was transferred to the Babruisk labour camp in February following a trial which made a mockery of justice.

He is forced to build wooden boxes, while his Minsk-based human rights organisation, Viasna, struggles to provide badly needed services for...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Belarus

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Belarus, EU sanctions and the $1mn bounty
Who is Lukashenko anyway?
Belarus executions compound EU outrage
Relative pleads for access to prisoners in winter last year (Photo: EPA)

Tags

Belarus

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections