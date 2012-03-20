Lithuania and Poland complicit in Belarus crackdown

A cell in a top security penal colony in eastern Belarus is now home to human rights defender Ales Bialistki, a man whose relentless pursuit of freedom for his fellow citizens is costing him four and a half years' hard labour.

Bialistki was transferred to the Babruisk labour camp in February following a trial which made a mockery of justice.

He is forced to build wooden boxes, while his Minsk-based human rights organisation, Viasna, struggles to provide badly needed services for...