Ad
euobserver

Magazine

The EU Agencies Race

Regions & Cities
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

When the EU Agencies Network presented the work of its members at the end of 2016, its chairman at the time, Antonio Campinos, of the European Union Intellectual Property Office, admitted that some agencies are "largely unknown even at EU institutional level". But two of the 45 bodies that are members of the network have inevitably seen rising fame in recent months: the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Banking Authority (EBA).

With the UK exiting the EU, these two Londo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Regions & CitiesMagazine

Related articles

London prepares to say goodbye to EU agencies
Lessons learned from EU police academy's soft Brexit
History of the agencies (re)shuffle

Tags

Regions & CitiesMagazine
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections