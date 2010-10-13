Ad
euobserver
London says the proposals would double its maternity leave expenditure (Photo: European Commission)

UK protests at EU maternity leave proposals

by Honor Mahony,

Plans to extend maternity leave in the EU to 20 weeks have come under fire by the British government a week before the proposal is due to be voted on in European Parliament.

Set to put forward the harshest budget in years on Tuesday (20 October) as it aims to slash its budget deficit of about 11 percent of GDP, London is balking at the new EU legislation which it says would cost it billions of pounds.

MEPs are to vote on revising a 1992 law on maternity leave to give women 20 wee...

MEPs propose longer maternity leave
