'European Conservatives' may be the name of the new group (Photo: Steve Back - www.politicalpictures.co.uk)

UK Tories confirm they are to leave the EPP

by Leigh Phillips,

The UK's Conservative Party has confirmed to the European People's Party - the main centre-right grouping in the European Parliament - that it intends to leave and form a new political grouping in the chamber.

According to the BBC, the party's critic on Europe, Mark Francois, said that he, opposition foreign affairs critic William Hague and the leader of the Tories in the European Parliament, Timothy Kirkhope, on Wednesday (11 March) visited the chairman of the EPP, Joseph Daul, in Stra...

