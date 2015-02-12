Europe 'drifting downwards' on press freedom

Although European countries still rank top of Reporters without Borders' annual press freedom index, published Thursday (12 February), the organisation found that press freedom in Europe has been declining in absolute terms.
“The EU appears to be swamped by a certain desire on the part of some member states to compromise on freedom of information”, the Paris-based NGO body said.
The index ranks 180 countries based on both qualita...
