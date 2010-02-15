Medical staff exodus takes toll on new member states

The free movement of doctors and mutual recognition of medical degrees across the EU is fueling an east-west migration at the expense of poor and under-staffed medical systems in new member states.

Job fairs for fresh graduates are fairly common in any EU country. But in new member states, a new breed of job fairs has emerged. This past week-end, NES Healthcare, a British company, held such a fair in Bucharest, offering young Romanian doctors short- and medium-term jobs in the UK.

<...