Members states reluctant to let Brussels get a look in on border controls

EU interior ministers meeting in Brussels to discuss the contentious issue of making it easier to re-institute national border controls have given the cold shoulder to the idea of the European Commission having ultimate control over border decisions.
Speaking after what was a preliminary debate on the matter, home affairs commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom admitted that "some member states have other views" when it comes to letting Brussels have a say in area, with Germany, Austria and the ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here