Sweden in favour of reduced farm subsidies

Sweden favours a reduction in the EU's agriculture budget and greater emphasis on rural development, says the country's agriculture minister, Eskil Erlandsson, with Sweden taking over the EU's rotating presidency on 1 July.

"We'll concentrate on the second pillar [of the common agricultural policy] (rural development), how we can promote the countryside and rural areas, and how to ensure a fair distribution of cash between countries," said Mr Erlandsson.

"It's very important to ...