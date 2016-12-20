Lorry hits Berlin Christmas market in suspected attack

Berlin police say a truck "deliberately" barreled into a Christmas market in Berlin on Monday (19 December) evening, killing at least 12 people in what authorities called "a probable terror attack".

Another 48 were injured, some seriously, the police said.

The identity of the driver is still unclear, a spokeswoman told the German press agency DPA.

A man suspected to be the driver was detained 2km from the scene. He was questioned through the night.

According to DPA,...