Ad
euobserver
The truck forced itself into the Christmas market near Breitscheidplatz, a popular tourist destination in western Berlin, a bit after 8 PM. (Photo: Reuters/Pawel Kopczynski)

Lorry hits Berlin Christmas market in suspected attack

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Berlin police say a truck "deliberately" barreled into a Christmas market in Berlin on Monday (19 December) evening, killing at least 12 people in what authorities called "a probable terror attack".

Another 48 were injured, some seriously, the police said.

The identity of the driver is still unclear, a spokeswoman told the German press agency DPA.

A man suspected to be the driver was detained 2km from the scene. He was questioned through the night.

According to DPA,...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Related articles

More jihadi attacks likely in Europe, Europol says
The truck forced itself into the Christmas market near Breitscheidplatz, a popular tourist destination in western Berlin, a bit after 8 PM. (Photo: Reuters/Pawel Kopczynski)

Tags

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections