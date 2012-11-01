Ad
Chinese soldiers - the changing world order is leaving EU countries behind (Photo: Patrick Rodwell)

Military chief: EU becoming 'marginal' in Asia-centric world

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries must share military resources or become "marginal" powers on the world stage, a Swedish general has said.

Hakan Syren issued the warning after chairing a regular meeting of EU military commanders in Brussels on Wednesday (31 October).

"We have shrinking budgets and we have changing responsibilities. It was shown in the Libya conflict ... I would say there's a new world out there," he told press.

"The centre of gravity is moving from our continent to the Far Ea...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

